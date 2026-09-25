Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will take an additional five-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

It sees Aston Martin’s combined grid penalties for Saturday’s race in Baku rise to 50 places.

FIA confirms extra five-place grid penalty for Fernando Alonso

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll have incurred multiple grid penalties for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after exceeding their engine component pools.

Alonso will take a fifth internal combustion engine, a fifth turbocharger and a ninth power unit ancillary component in Baku, worth a combined 25 places.

Meanwhile, Stroll will drop 20 places after moving on to a sixth turbocharger, seventh energy store, sixth control electronics unit and an eighth power unit ancillary component of the F1 2026 season.

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Following Friday’s final practice session in Baku, the FIA stewards have confirmed that Alonso will drop a further five places on the grid, putting him on 30 places in total.

It comes after the two-time world champion moved on to a seventh energy store of the season.

Alonso’s latest penalty means Aston Martin faces a combined 50-place grid drop in Azerbaijan.

A change to the rules over recent years means that drivers who accumulate grid penalties exceeding 15 positions must automatically start from the back of the grid.

Alonso was classified 20th in Friday’s final practice session in Baku, trailing Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by 2.590 seconds.

Stroll was slowest of all having stopped during the session after clipping the inside wall at Turn 1.

The Canadian was instructed to pull off the circuit after sustaining damage to the front-left corner of his AMR26.

Aston Martin sits 10th in the constructors’ standings ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, having been restricted to just three points all season.

Alonso scored the team’s first point of the season in Monaco before recording the team’s best result of 2026 with ninth in the Netherlands last month.

The Spaniard, who turned 45 in July, is yet to commit his future to Aston Martin beyond the end of the F1 2026 campaign.

However, he is expected to agree a new deal in due course.

Having struggled with a severe vibration issue at the start of the season, Aston Martin has made encouraging strides over recent months.

The Silverstone-based outfit introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July before an upgraded Honda engine arrived in time for the Dutch Grand Prix.

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