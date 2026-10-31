FIA confirms Audi punishment after Mexican GP investigation

The Audi F1 team has been fined €7,500 after releasing Freddie Slater’s car onto the track with a cooling fan still attached.

This happened during FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix, where Slater was making his Formula 1 race weekend debut at the wheel of the R26.

Audi fined over Freddie Slater unsafe release

Having finished a close runner-up to Ugo Ugochukwu in the 2026 Formula 3 championship, Audi junior Freddie Slater took the next major step in his young career by making his FP1 debut.

The young Brit took over Gabriel Bortoleto’s R26 for the first hour of practice at the Mexico Grand Prix. He will be back in the car next weekend in Brazil, as Audi continues to prepare its first academy signee for a Formula 1 future.

It was not the smoothest of FP1 debuts for Slater.

Finally hitting the track with half of the session gone, he was quickly called back in after a cooling fan had been left in the sidepod of the R26.

That was noted by the FIA stewards, and subsequently upgraded to a post-session investigation.

After the fan was removed, Slater’s second attempt to get going in FP1 proved comparably brief. He was called back to the garage with an issue detected.

“Turn the engine off. We will not continue,” was the call.

There was to be redemption for the teenager, who made it back out onto the track after all. This time, he was able to get a time on the board, ending the session 21st ahead of Colton Herta in the Cadillac.

His first taste of an F1 practice outing therefore ended on a positive note. It was a session, however, which cost Audi €7,500 for sending his car out with that cooling fan still attached.

In explaining the verdict, the stewards harked back to a comparable incident which occurred at the Australian Grand Prix, which opened the F1 2026 campaign.

There, Mercedes released Kimi Antonelli onto the track with two such devices still attached to his Mercedes. Both fell off, one of them hit by Lando Norris’ McLaren. Mercedes was fined the same amount that Audi was in Mexico.

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The verdict reads: “The stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed video evidence.

“The team representative explained that on noticing that the cooling fan was still attached, he checked with his engineers to ascertain if it was safe to continue the lap and was advised by them that it was. The team then instructed the driver to pit, and it was confirmed the driver was unaware of the issue.

“Although the fan did not fall off the car (as was the case of a car in Australia this year) there was the possibility it could have.

“Accordingly a penalty similar to that applied to Car 12 in Australia, was applied.”

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