Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad have both been handed reprimands by the FIA stewards for separate incidents during Friday’s running at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sainz was reprimanded for failing to slow for yellow flags, with Lindblad found to have left the track without a justifiable reason. Both incidents took place during the final practice session in Baku.

FIA confirms reprimands for Carlos Sainz and Arvid Lindblad

Sainz secured Williams’ first Q3 appearance of the F1 2026 season on Friday by recording the ninth-fastest time in qualifying. Lindblad will start Saturday’s grand prix from 15th.

Prior to qualifying, both drivers found themselves under investigation following separate incidents in FP3 in Baku.

Sainz was given a reprimand after failing to slow for yellow flags, with Lindblad also reprimanded for cutting the track at Turn 15 in the closing moments of the session.

Lindblad’s breach attracted the attention of Sergio Perez, with the Cadillac driver reporting over team radio:

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“He cut the track, mate. He overtook us while cutting the track. I think please pass it to the stewards.”

It marks Sainz’s second reprimand of the season, with Lindblad on his first.

Drivers face an automatic 10-place grid penalty if they accumulate five reprimands over the course of a season.

The stewards’ verdict on Sainz read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), team representative and reviewed video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“A Single Yellow was displayed in Marshalling Sector 6 shortly before SAI entered the sector.

“SAI explained that, approaching Turn 4, he briefly noticed a light signal in his peripheral vision but was not certain that it was yellow.

“He therefore asked the Team by radio whether a yellow flag was being displayed.

“The onboard video also showed that a yellow warning light was flashing on SAI’s steering wheel, indicating the yellow sector.

“SAI explained that in the circumstances he had not been able to pay attention to this warning.

“Approaching Turn 4, SAI braked slightly earlier than on the reference lap, but subsequently applied less brake pressure.

“At the exit of Turn 4 he accelerated more moderately than on the reference lap.

“Overall, he lost approximately 0.10 seconds in the relevant sector.

“From the exit of Turn 4 SAI was able to see the green light marking the end of the yellow sector.

“SAI acknowledged that, having seen the green light, he should have understood that he was still travelling within a yellow sector.

“Nevertheless, on the straight approaching the green light he accelerated up to the limiter while still within the yellow sector.

“The Stewards considered the fact that the Single Yellow was displayed only shortly before SAI entered Marshalling Sector 6 as a mitigating circumstance.

“However, taking into account the visible yellow indication, the warning displayed on the steering wheel, the telemetry and, in particular, SAI’s acceleration while still within the yellow sector after the green light had become visible, the Stewards were not satisfied that SAI had sufficiently reduced speed and exercised the required caution for a Single Yellow.”

The verdict for Lindblad read: “The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“LIN was on a preparation lap with two cars ahead of him.

“By leaving the track and taking the shorter route at Turn 15, LIN was able to pass PER.

“This then placed him in a position to also pass BEA on the following straight.

“LIN therefore gained two positions as a consequence of leaving the track and had clear track ahead of him for his following lap.

“The Stewards determine that LIN left the track and gained an advantage.

“Taking into account that the incident occurred during Free Practice, the Stewards consider a Driving Reprimand appropriate.”

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