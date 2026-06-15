Franco Colapinto has lost eighth place at the Barcelona Grand Prix, demoted to 10th after a post-race penalty for a yellow flag infringement.

The Alpine driver also received a penalty point on his Super Licence, bringing his tally to two in a 12-month rolling period.

Franco Colapinto penalised after Barcelona Grand Prix

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Colapinto was one of two drivers noted for a yellow flag infringement when the yellow flags were waved as Fernando Alonso came to a stop on the side of the track at Turn 9.

But while race leader Lewis Hamilton was almost immediately clear as the flags were only waved as he drove past Alonso’s car, Colapinto was investigated after the Grand Prix.

The Alpine driver crossed the line in eighth place but faced an anxious wait after speaking with the stewards.

They ruled that the driver had failed to slow significantly for the yellow flag, breaching Article B1.8.4 a. of the FIA F1 Regulations.

The verdict read: “The stewards heard from the driver of Car 43 (Franco Colapinto), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The stewards determine that, albeit the driver of Car 43 slightly reduced speed before entering the single yellow flag zone, but did not discernibly reduce speed in the relevant yellow flag sector.

“The stewards acknowledge that the driver reacted to the yellow flag but do not consider the reaction to be sufficient to comply with the regulations.

“Therefore a penalty on the lower end of the applicable scale of penalties is imposed.”

Colapinto was handed a 10-second time penalty, dropping him from eighth to tenth, as well as a penalty point on his Super Licence.

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Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media before the penalty was issued, Colapinto felt it was a good race for Alpine who secured its third double points-haul of the championship with Pierre Gasly P7.

“It was very positive,” said the Argentine. “I think it’s been a very good race, very solid as a team.

“We showed that we were really strong and that we turned around a tricky result. So I think positive as a whole, it’s been much stronger race day.

“I think with full tanks, we show that we were better, and we keep working of course, and keep trying to get better for the next few races.

“I think the car is still not feeling good, and we have a lot of things to improve and to understand. So, yeah, we just keep on working and keep on getting the car in a better place.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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