Williams has been given a reprimand by the FIA stewards after an issue with Alex Albon’s rear lights ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Albon started and finished 15th at Spa, with teammate Carlos Sainz coming home 16th on a scoreless day for the Williams team.

Williams reprimanded by FIA after Alex Albon safety lights issue

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Williams found itself under investigation after leaving the pit lane for the pre-race reconnaissance laps without functioning rear lights.

The Grove-based outfit resolved the issue ahead of the race at Spa.

However, with the breach considered a safety issue, the stewards opted to impose a reprimand on Williams in a decision announced after Sunday’s race.

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The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards reviewed video of Car 23 traversing the pit lane during the reconnaissance laps which confirmed that the rear lights on Car 23 were not illuminated as required by Article B1.5.5 of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“The Technical Delegate subsequently confirmed that the team had rectified the issue prior to the start of the Race.

“However, as a functioning rear light is an essential safety device, the Stewards see no basis to refrain from imposing a penalty.

“All competitors are reminded of the importance of ensuring that this safety system is checked thoroughly and maintained in proper working order at all times.”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race, Albon said: “It’s one of them [sic] ones where you get a good start and you feel: ‘Oh, we might keep up the pace with the midfield.’

“And then suddenly the midfield turns the burners on and you stay at the same pace and you fall behind. I fell back through the race.

“I need to look because we were looking good all weekend until quali [when] we took a step back [with changes on my car]. I think Carlos had the opposite.

“I think we saw some issues. We replaced some parts between FP3 and quali and we had some issues.”

Put to him that Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg was unhappy with him moving under braking at one stage, Albon replied: “They all were moving under braking.

“Everyone’s clipping at different times. You back off to avoid a car in front, you go back on power, you get the boost back.”

Williams sits eighth in the constructors’ standings after the Belgian Grand Prix, one point ahead of Audi following Gabriel Bortoleto’s eighth-placed finish.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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