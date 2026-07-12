An Instagram influencer had her paddock pass immediately revoked for abusive behaviour at last weekend’s British Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com can reveal.

The social media personality, known only as Thandie, was present as a guest in the Formula 2 and F1 Academy paddock at Silverstone last weekend.

Influencer loses British Grand Prix pass after abuse

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The influencer, who presents herself as a Formula 1 and MotoGP journalist on Instagram where she operates under the handle @thanddd and has 4,000 followers, became abusive towards a marshal.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Thandie verbally abused Vince Markey, Motorsport UK’s chief paddock marshal, and his wife.

Thandie is understood to have referred to Markey’s wife as a “b**ch” in an incident on the F2 starter bus.

The abuse was so offensive that an F2 official felt the need to apologise for the influencer’s behaviour.

Thandie, who is understood to have offered no apology, saw her access revoked on the spot.

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Formula 1’s rise in popularity over recent years – built on the success of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive and the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt – has attracted a growing number of internet personalities to the paddock.

However, the influx of influencers has brought its own challenges.

At last year’s British Grand Prix, the social media personality Angryginge – whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle – was among three men arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle after an F1 showcar was damaged while on display.

The trio were later released without further action.

Another incident unfolded at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, where two content creators posed as security guards to gain access to corporate facilities.

The men, both aged 18 at the time, were arrested by local police and each charged with multiple offences.

In February this year, meanwhile, the all-electric Formula E series was heavily criticised after staging an influencer event that saw a number of internet personalities drive real Formula E cars on track.

The so-called ‘influencer race’ saw Izzy Hammond, the daughter of former Top Gear presenter Richard, crash into a concrete wall at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the home of F1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hammond, 25, escaped unhurt from the 24G accident.

The FIA has taken a firm stance against abusive behaviour under the presidency of Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The governing body’s United Against Online Abuse campaign was founded by Ben Sulayem in 2023 in response to the online abuse of an FIA steward following the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, the FIA marked its first annual United Against Online Abuse Day on July 7, two days after the British Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

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