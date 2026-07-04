Audi F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has been hit with a five-second time penalty by the FIA after leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage in the Sprint race.

Hulkenberg qualified and finished 13th in Saturday’s mini race at the Silverstone circuit.

FIA stewards issue post-race penalty to Nico Hulkenberg

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The German found himself under investigation after leaving the track and gaining an advantage while defending from Haas driver Esteban Ocon at Turn 9 – more commonly known as Copse corner – on the opening lap.

The FIA stewards have issued a five-second post-race penalty to Hulkenberg, dropping him to 15th – one place ahead of 16th-placed Ocon – in the final classification.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg), the team representative and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“On Lap 1, at Turn 9, Car 27 was defending position against Car 31.

“In doing so, Car 27 approached the corner with slightly higher speed than on comparable laps and left the track at the exit of Turn 9.

“The position was not conceded by Car 27 after leaving the track, although Car 31 passed Car 27 one lap later in a genuine overtaking manoeuvre.

“The driver of Car 27 explained that Car 31 attempted an overtake on the inside while turning in and that he sought to avoid a collision and leave room to Car 31.

“The Stewards accept that avoiding contact with Car 31 was a relevant factor and take that into account as mitigation.

“However, having reviewed the evidence, the Stewards determine that Car 27 carried excessive speed into the corner and that this was the primary reason why the car left the track.

“The Stewards therefore determine that Car 27 left the track and gained a lasting advantage by maintaining its position.

“In light of the mitigating circumstance that the driver was also seeking to avoid a collision with Car 31, the Stewards impose a 5 second time penalty.”

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Hulkenberg and teammate Gabriel Bortoleto suffered poor starts to the Sprint, with the Brazilian promoted a place to 13th as a result of Hulkenberg’s penalty.

Bortoleto aired his frustration with Audi’s start-line frustrations after the mini race, branding the situation “a mess.”

He said: “For me, it’s just again another race like this.

“I think in Austria we were able to do a decent start and this weekend it looks like we have not been able to do a single start yet.

“I think I dropped to P16 or P17 on Lap 1, and to recover all of that it’s a mess.

“So we need to fix this. It has already been a trend the whole year. Hopefully we find a solution.

“I know it’s not easy, but every time starting there and then going to the back, it’s not that we have that much pace advantage to be able to overtake everyone all the time.

“So we need to start putting these things together. We keep working.”

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