Audi F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has been hit with a suspended stop-and-go penalty and an official reprimand by the FIA following the Canadian Grand Prix.

It comes after F1’s governing body deemed that its standard punishment for the offence, committed during the pre-race formation lap, would have been “extremely harsh” and disproportionate for a “minor” offence.

Nico Hulkenberg avoids ‘extremely harsh’ Canadian Grand Prix penalty

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Hulkenberg finished two laps down in 12th on Sunday in Montreal, one place up from his starting position of 11th.

The start of the race was delayed in Canada, resulting in three formation laps before lights out.

Hulkenberg was slow to pull away from the grid on the third occasion, with the Audi overtaken by the Racing Bulls car of Liam Lawson, who started 12th.

The pair remained in the incorrect order for the remainder of the formation lap – including the crucial Safety Car Line 1 – before returning to their correct grid positions for the race start.

Analysis: Canadian Grand Prix

Canadian GP conclusions: Seeds of Mercedes discontent, British bias, embracing unpredictability

Canadian GP driver ratings: Antonelli imperfect in victory as McLaren implodes

Under F1’s rules, drivers are hit with a mandatory stop-and-go penalty for failing to reassume the correct starting position by the time they reach SC1 unless they proceed to return to the pit lane.

However, the Canadian Grand Prix stewards decided that Hulkenberg’s offence was not worthy of the full penalty.

Instead, Hulkenberg was handed a suspended stop-and-go penalty, which will come into effect if a similar breach takes place before the end of the F1 2026 season.

Hulkenberg was also given an official reprimand – his first of the season – for failing to start the formation lap in the correct order.

Drivers trigger a 10-place grid penalty if they receive five reprimands over the course of a season.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg), the driver of Car 30 (Liam Lawson), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, and in-car video evidence.

“This was an unusual incident. Car 27 was slower than could be reasonably expected, starting from its grid position for what would be a third formation lap.

“Car 30 started sooner than expected and should have waited longer for Car 27 to start.

“During the formation lap, the driver of Car 27 claimed he was unable to safely pass Car 30 to regain the correct position.

“However, despite the cars being in the incorrect order when crossing the SC1 line, the start was not required to be delayed, no disruption to the grid was required and there was no impact on the competition.

“Both cars started the race from the correct positions.

“The regulations stipulate a mandatory Stop and Go Penalty for a car that does not enter the Pit Lane if it has failed to resume its correct position by SC1.

“However in view of the above mitigating circumstances, the Stewards consider this penalty to be extremely harsh and not proportionate to a breach that was relatively minor in effect and impact.

“Accordingly the Stop and Go Penalty is suspended using the authority vested in the Stewards under ISC Article 12.4.6.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Lewis Hamilton hails Max Verstappen after ‘awesome’ Canadian GP duel