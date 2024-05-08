FIA chief executive officer Natalie Robyn will leave the role and the organisation, marking the latest senior staff exit at Formula 1’s governing body.

Former Volvo CEO Robyn was appointed to the FIA CEO role back in November 2022, but now, she is set to depart at the end of May 2024, claiming that “now is the time to step away”.

Natalie Robyn represents fourth recent FIA departure

The FIA has suffered something of a mini-exodus in recent months when it comes to key figures leaving, sporting director Steve Nielsen having departed at the end of 2023, soon followed by single-seater technical director Tim Goss, who subsequently became RB’s chief technical officer.

FIA Women in Motorsport Commission chief Deborah Mayer also left, with Robyn now also heading for the exit door.

Explaining her decision, Robyn said: “Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege, and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform.

“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.

“I take great pride in my role in advancing the FIA’s transformation across both Sport and Mobility, and I am pleased to leave an organisation comprised of a wonderful team of talented and dedicated individuals.”

Latest talking points after thrilling Miami Grand Prix

👉 Helmut Marko predicts Adrian Newey’s next F1 team… and it’s not who you think

👉 ‘Silly and unnecessary’ – F1 driver earns Martin Brundle’s wrath at Miami Grand Prix

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Natalie’s appointment was notable as the first CEO in the history of the FIA.

“She has contributed greatly to a wide-ranging re-organisation of our operational and management structure as well as our financial sustainability. On behalf of the FIA, I wish her well in her future endeavours.”

It was a busy race weekend for the FIA stewards last time out at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, with Kevin Magnussen accounting for a large chunk of that with his penalty-laden appearance.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso meanwhile has held talks with the FIA president, after his “nationality matters” take on how the stewards are making decisions.

Read next: Fernando Alonso holds top-level FIA talks after Lewis Hamilton incident draws complaint