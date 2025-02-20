Safety is absolutely paramount in motorsport, with the FIA constantly searching for the means to improve every aspect of racing, be that for the competitor, trackside personnel or the spectator.

The latest measure to be introduced by the FIA is the homologation of a new, taller, debris fence, which will provide an added level of protection in increased areas of risk.

Safety that reaches new heights with FIA homologation

The new 6-metre high debris fence, developed by Swiss company Geobrugg and built to provide enhanced protection levels in exceptional track sectors, such as high-speed corners, steep elevations or grandstands which might be exposed to flying debris, has been homologated by the FIA.

And, under FIA regulations all new circuits must use these homologated products, whilst current Grade 1 circuits must replace a fence with the homologated solution once it is broken or damaged.

Meanwhile, Grade 2 circuits will need to comply from 2026, whilst the 6m high fence can also be used as a standard product if the circuit wants to provide enhanced safety to those attending racing action.

The 6-metre high debris fence given FIA homologation, manufactured by Geobrugg.

A number of circuits already use 6m high fences, such as Suzuka, Bahrain, Monza, Interlagos and Fuji, but these are not tested against the highest safety standards that were required to receive homologation.

The Geobrugg version is the first FIA approved fence of this height, with their fence put through a series of demanding tests to achieve FIA Standard 3502-2018 homologation status, including firing a 780 kg sphere from a sledge at 60 kph and a full-size car impacting at 120 kph, making sure it stays within a 3-metre impact zone.

It’s good news for the spectator too, as an increase in the spacing of the cables above a height of 3m ensures maximised vision for spectators in the grandstands and less interference, whilst still providing protection against flying debris.

Jochen Braunwarth, Geobrugg’s director of motorsport solutions, said: “Our aim to keep spectators, workers and officials safe on a race circuit has taken another step in the right direction.

“The increased height of the debris fence provides a higher level of safety against flying debris which potentially would fly into grandstands or other spectator areas.

“Being close to the action and safety is a delicate balance and most of the time you have been exposed to additional risk compared to other areas.

“This additional risk has now been contained with a new higher solution providing protection against flying debris from crashing cars.”

