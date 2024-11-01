FIA confirm McLaren’s redesigned rear wing as title hopefuls make big push in Brazil

The FIA have confirmed McLaren’s new rear wing will be in action at the Interlagos circuit this weekend, the team having redesigned their medium-downforce rear wing.

Locked in an intense battle with Red Bull for the Drivers’ Championship title, McLaren have thrown their efforts into upgrading the MCL38 ahead of round 21 of the 2024 F1 championship.

McLaren have a new rear wing for the Brazilian GP

McLaren have brought a new rear wing to the Brazilian Grand Prix that’s designed specifically for the Interlagos circuit.

The team has changed the wing assembly, increasing overall wing efficiency over their existing medium-downforce wing.

As well as the new rear wing, McLaren has also added two new beam wings – one for high downforce and one for low.

The high-downforce wing has been altered to maximise overall load while a less loaded beam wing is also in the team’s arsenal.

McLaren are alone amongst the leading teams to bring upgrades to Sao Paulo; Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes opting to use what’s already in their pool.

The only other team to bring new parts is Sauber as they chase their first points of the championship.

Sauber have changed the outboard suspension pick up points on the front suspension that should help improve the mechanical setup of the C44.

There’s also a new beam wing configuration which increases the efficiency of the beam wing system specifically for the Interlagos circuit.

