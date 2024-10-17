FIA confirm key change to Formula 1 points system for F1 2025 season

The FIA has confirmed a big change to how the drivers score points in a grand prix will change for the F1 2025 season.

A meeting of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) on Thursday laid out some regulatory changes for the upcoming season, including a surprise change for F1 2025 which removes a big points-scoring chance for the drivers.

Fastest lap point dropped for F1 2025 season

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission at the VCARB factory in Faenza earlier this month, the WMSC met on Thursday to ratify the agreed-upon rule changes which had been outlined by the Commission.

A surprise change has been made for F1 2025, with a points-scoring opportunity removed for the Grand Prix drivers – the point awarded for setting the fastest lap in a race has been removed from the F1 2025 regulations.

The rule was introduced in 2019, and awarded the driver with the fastest lap of the Grand Prix with an addition point, provided the driver finished in the top 10. If the driver with the fastest lap finished outside the top 10, no point would be awarded for that specific race.

It led to the chance of drivers with large gaps behind them being able to take a gamble on pitting for fresh tyres near the end of a race in order to attempt the feat, and could also lead to tactical use such as a driver attempting to help a teammate with their points tally by pitting to take the point away from a rival.

What other F1 regulations have been changed for F1 2025?

Aside from the removal of the F1 fastest lap point, another change for next year will see an increase in the requirement of the teams to run junior drivers – the requirement will be doubled.

In 2024, the requirement has been for each team to field a junior driver on two separate occasions, with each of the two regular race drivers having to sit out a session to hand over their car to a junior (defined as a driver with two or fewer Grands Prix experience).

In 2025, each regular race driver will be required to sit out two sessions, bringing the total requirement for each team to field a junior driver on four occasions throughout the season.

What else is on the cards with the F1 regulations

Aside from the more immediate rule changes for next season, the WMSC also explained how the regulations for F1 2026 and beyond will be presented, with a reorganisation on the way for how the rulebooks are laid out.

From 2026, the rules will be divided into “thematic sections”, with the new structure set to be transitioned in over the coming months.

The 2026 Technical Regulations will become Section C of the rulebook, and see enhancements to the aerodynamic regulations. These will result in higher performance ceilings for the cars, while also maintaining management of the wake turbulence behind the cars.

The Sporting Regulations will become Section B, and will thoroughly simplified and modernised in their language. In addition, measures to regulate energy management of the power units and management of the movable aero are on the way.

The Financial Regulations will become Section D, and further refine the rules introduced in 2021 as more knowledge and experience is gleaned from the passing seasons. “Significant effort” has been made to simplify these by defining exclusions and adjustments, while also strengthing the measures available to the FIA to monitor compliance.

