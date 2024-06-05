FIA confirm reveal date of highly-anticipated F1 2026 regulations

The FIA have revealed that the F1 2026 regulations will be made available to view for the first time from Thursday 6 June at 3.30pm CEST [2.30pm UK].

These regulations are set to bring about a significant change to the sport, with both the power unit and chassis regulations set to change at the same time.

F1 2026 regulations to be made public in Canada by FIA

The changes to the sport’s regulations have been long-discussed, with these changes to Formula 1’s power units being the largest since the move to turbo hybrid power in 2014.

A greater focus is set to be based on electrical power, with power more likely to be an even split between internal combustion and electric power as the MGU-K feature is set to have its power output trebled. Alongside that, the power units will be run on sustainable fuel for the first time, which will be 100% carbon-free.

This push towards making the engines more sustainable has been said to be a key catalyst behind attracting new manufacturers like Audi to the sport, along with Honda partnering with Aston Martin to produce a factory power unit.

What do we already know about the F1 2026 cars and regulations?

From 2026, Red Bull will be making their own power units for the first time under Red Bull Powertrains, with US motoring giants Ford coming in as partners for this venture.

With this being the next significant regulations reset in Formula 1, factory teams are already allocating resources to their F1 2026 power units in order to hit the ground running when these changes take effect.

On the cars themselves, reports are expecting the chassis to be made slightly shorter and potentially have a lower minimum weight than the current iteration on the grid, which have grown larger and longer as time has passed due to the combination of the area required to house the power units, as well as increased space required for additional safety measures as time progresses.

As a result, the cars are almost certain to look and sound different from the 2026 season – and the planned reveal from the FIA will offer a first glimpse at what the regulations do – and, crucially, do not – allow the teams to work around for their F1 2026 machines.

