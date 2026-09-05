FIA confirms 20-place grid penalty for Italian Grand Prix

Alex Albon will start the Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after being hit with a 20-place penalty after his Williams FW48 was fitted with new power unit components.

Albon joins Kimi Antonelli in serving a power unit-related grid penalty this weekend.

Alex Albon will line up at the back of the Monza grid

The FIA confirmed on Friday that Albon’s FW48 had been fitted with a fifth Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and fourth Control Electronics Unit (PU-CE) at Monza.

Both parts come with a 10-place grid penalty.

“The internal combustion engine used by Alexander Albon is the fifth (5th) of the four (4) new internal combustion engines allowed for the 2026 Championship season and this is not in conformity with B8.2.2 a) of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations,” read the FIA note.

“The control electronics unit used by Alexander Albon is the fourth (4th) of the three (3) new control electronics units allowed for the 2026 Championship season and this is not in conformity with B8.2.2 e) of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

His Mercedes-powered Williams was also fitted with his fifth of six permitted power unit ancillary components.

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As per F1’s regulations, the first time a driver exceeds his allocation for any power unit component, he is handed a 10-place grid penalty. If he exceeds the allocation a second time, the penalty is reduced to five places.

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