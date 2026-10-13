RWANDA – FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stated definitively that F1 will race with V8 power units in 2030.

F1 has faced heavy criticism of its current power units from both fans and drivers.

F1 V8 return confirmed for 2030

It has long been known that the FIA intended to ensure that F1 returned to V8 power units in 2031, when the regulation cycle ends.

The current specification, which was introduced this year in a successful bid to lure manufacturers to the grid, has faced heavy criticism, with superclipping and a high reliance on electrical energy, resulting in yo-yo racing, which has been compared unfavourably to “Mario Kart”.

Ever since the turbo hybrid concept was introduced in 2014, there have been complaints about a reduction in the noise from the previous eras of V8, V10 and V12s, which screamed around tracks, giving a visceral experience to those trackside.

Now, Ben Sulayem is certain that he has the backing of all the required parties to push ahead and make the change for the 2030 season, a year earlier than was expected.

The FIA President was speaking at the launch event for the African Grand Prix in Rwanda, which will see F1 return to the continent for the first time since 1993 at a date in the early 2030s.

“The beauty about 2030 is that we are working together, that the launch of the new V8 will be in 2030,” he said.

“So Rwanda is going to have that engine in its first ever race.

“What is objectives of doing this engine? As a driver, the first thing we need is lightweight cars, so it is going to be approximately 80 kilogrammes lighter – and maybe I shouldn’t be saying it now to the press.

“Then the second is sustaining the business.

“So, it’s going to be at least 50 percent less in R&D and in the engine.

“And third, it’s about the fans; it’s about the sound, not the noise.”

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After less than a season of racing with the current power units, Ben Sulayem is confident that his plans will face little to no opposition, making clear that he has all the relevant parties on his side.

“I believe that it’s not about the maturity that we can do it in 2031, which everything comes back to the FIA,” he added.

“No, I have the support from FOM. I have the support from the manufacturers, so it will be launched here. I’m positive that will be launched.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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