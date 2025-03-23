The FIA insist there has to be “consensus” as Formula 1 discusses a return to V10 power units, which could see the sport scrap the 2026 engine regulations.

This year’s championship marks the final season with the current regulations, Formula 1 introducing all-new cars and engines in F1 2026.

FIA: We don’t unilaterally change things and impose a position

Amongst the big changes for the power units include a move to 50 per cent electrification and fully sustainable fuels.

However, last month FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem hinted that V10 engines, last used in 2005, could return to the grid but would be powered by sustainable fuels.

That has since gained momentum, confirmed by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

There are, however, big questions that need answering.

F1 engine debate: Could V10s make a return?

“I think the right way around to go about it is: do we want three or four years later to go to a different type of power unit? That’s question number one. That looks after the long term for the sport,” Tombazis said.

“If the answer to that is yes, then there’s question number two – what we do in the intervening period. That is definitely a secondary question compared to the primary one.”

Amongst the range of future engine scenarios is the suggestion that the F1 2026 engine regulations, rules that enticed Audi and Ford to join the sport, could be abandoned if there is an agreement to run V10s in 2028.

In that scenario, the power units would remain as they are for the next two years.

That, however, comes with its own set of problems as some teams, such as Aston Martin, are changing engine manufacturers next season while Audi, the current Sauber squad, are putting an all-new power unit on the grid.

“Of course, the train has left the station to a large extent,” Tombazis conceded. “My point is that the FIA president posed question number one. Question number two is then posed by a lot of people, depending on where they stand in the discussion.

“We will seek to be fair in a way that doesn’t disrespect any participant. And clearly, as people are investing money and so on, that is a very important factor in the final decision.”

The former McLaren and Ferrari designer is adamant no team or engine manufacturer will be railroaded.

“Any changes we do, depending on what type of regulations we have, needs to have broad consensus,” he said as per The Race. “There’s a governance process. We don’t unilaterally change things and impose a position, we discuss it with the PU manufacturers.

“If there was ever any such decision, what would happen in the intervening period we’d have to see. But we would never unilaterally change something and impose something without full discussion.”

“We don’t want to impose anything that would make it impossible to compete, or anything like that,” he added.

“Above all, the obligation is to be fair, and people have invested a lot of money. If nine people are in favour and one person is against and that one person is being treated unfairly, we will always also try to protect the one person.

“We won’t just go on majorities and say, ‘Okay let’s do it.’ We’re trying to build the consensus here, and if that fails, then we will stay where we are.”

As for the V10 power units that are being discussed, he confirmed they would run on fully sustainable fuels.

“Certainly, the progress with sustainable fuels has led to the view that maybe the engines could be simpler,” he said. “The world economy does lead to views that maybe we should try to cut costs a bit more, and the current power units are way too expensive.

“That is a fact. We would like them to be cheaper, and that’s why the president made the comments about the V10 engine in ‘28 and so on.

“That’s something we are evaluating, or for ’29 or whatever, with the PU manufacturers. We are discussing openly with them the best direction for the sport.”

