The FIA has led tributes to teenage kart racer Joaquim van Thuyne, who has been identified as one of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire tragedy on New Year’s Eve.

Forty people were killed and 119 others injured in a bar fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on December 31.

FIA leads tributes after kart racer, 18, dies in Crans-Montana fire

The victims range in age between 14 and 39, with 15 of the deceased under the age of 18.

A preliminary investigation found that lit sparklers on bottles being carried too close to the ceiling were the likely cause of the fire, with a criminal investigation launched against the owners of the Le Constellation bar where the tragedy took place.

Van Thuyne, a promising 18-year-old kart racer from Switzerland, has been identified as one of the victims.

In a joint statement posted to social media, the FIA and the FIA Karting Championship accounts led tributes to the 18-year-old.

The post read: “It is with deep sadness that the FIA has learned of the death of Joaquim van Thuyne, an 18-year-old Swiss karting driver, in the tragic fire at Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve.

“Joaquim’s professionalism, kindness and his passion for sport left a lasting impression on all who knew him and competed alongside him.

“We join with the global motor sport community in expressing deep sorrow during this difficult time.

“During the early years of his career competing in Switzerland, Joaquim demonstrated a love for motorsport and great promise, including a recent top-10 finish in the highly contested X30 Challenge Switzerland.

“Racing with the Swiss Hutless Team, and also a member of the FC Lutry junior football team who he was with on New Year’s Eve, we know how deeply this loss will be felt by so many.

“The FIA extends its heartfelt condolences to Joaquim’s family, friends and teammates, as well as to all victims of this devastating tragedy.”

The post on Instagram has received more than 70,000 ‘likes’ at the time of writing, with former Alpine driver Jack Doohan, ex-Ferrari racer Jean Alesi and former Aston Martin and Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer among those to share their support.

