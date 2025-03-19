The FIA has made an alteration to the curfew times imposed on all 10 F1 teams due to “logistical challenges” ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Specifically, the governing body points to F1 tyre supplier Pirelli – and the problems they have experienced – as the focus for this alteration.

Chinese GP: FIA steps in after ‘logistical challenges’

The F1 2025 campaign got underway last weekend in Melbourne, but the season quickly moves on to Round 2 this weekend in China, where for the first time this year, the Sprint format will be in operation.

However, it has not been a smooth transition between Australia and China for all, due to some unexpected freight issues.

As a result, the FIA has moved to ease the curfew on team personnel for Wednesday night at the Chinese Grand Prix only.

This means that teams will now face only a six-hour period on Wednesday night where they cannot work on their cars, rather than the usual 11.5 hours, a system in place to control the workload placed on team personnel at a race weekend.

The FIA notes: “Due to the logistical challenges for the official tyre supplier resulting from delays in freight arrival, specially the requirement to revise the fitting schedule for Wednesday, the following concessions will be made: On the Wednesday, and for this event only, the curfew period will be reduced by a period of five and a half hours for a maximum of six operational personnel for the sole purpose of tyre preparations post tyre fitting from the tyre supplier.”

F1 flexi-wing saga returns

Respected F1 photographer Kym Illman had claimed in the build-up to the race weekend that four teams – including McLaren and Red Bull – were caught up also in the issues with freight arriving in Shanghai.

“I have been advised that aircraft technical issues out of Australia have led to big delays in freight arriving into Shanghai for four teams,” he stated in a social media post.

“This freight is not expected into Shanghai until late this afternoon or early evening [on Wednesday] which is at least a day and a half behind schedule.

“The four tech affected teams are Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams.”

It has already proven a busy Chinese GP build-up for the FIA, which has issued a new Technical Directive on flexi-wings which takes immediate effect.

