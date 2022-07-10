FIA delete staggering 43 lap times at Austrian Grand Prix

The FIA deleted a staggering 43 lap times during the Austrian Grand Prix as all but four drivers were found guilty of exceeding track limits.

16 of the drivers competing at the Red Bull Ring were in violation of FIA Sporting Regulation Article 33.3 which states the driver must stay in the track at all times.

The FIA said the drivers exited the track at Turns 1, 9 and 10.

The exact wording of the regulation reads:

“Drivers must make every reasonable effort to use the track at all times and may not leave the track without a justifiable reason.

“Drivers will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with it and, for the avoidance of doubt, any white lines defining the track edges are considered to be part of the track but the kerbs are not.

“Should a car leave the track the driver may re-join, however, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage.

“At the absolute discretion of the Race Director a driver may be given the opportunity to give back the whole of any advantage he gained by leaving the track.”

Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel and Zhou Guanyu, were the biggest guilty offenders, leaving the track on four occasions, while Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were the only drivers not to have a lap deleted.

Gasly, Norris, Vettel and Zhou all received a five-second time penalty as well as one penalty point.

Full list of drivers who had their lap times deleted:

Pierre Gasly (four)

Lando Norris (four)

Zhou Guanyu (four)

Sebastian Vettel (four)

Mick Schumacher (three)

Lance Stroll (three)

Carlos Sainz (three)

Lewis Hamilton (two)

Charles Leclerc (two)

Nicholas Latifi (two)

Max Verstappen (two)

Yuki Tsunoda (two)

Daniel Ricciardo (two)

Alex Albon (two)

Kevin Magnussen (two)

Sergio Perez (one)