FIA call driver meeting after seven red flags in chaotic session

Drivers at the Macau Grand Prix have been summoned to a compulsory briefing by FIA race control after no fewer than seven red flag stoppages in qualifying.

The track was once again wet as the drivers headed out in their Formula Regional machinery for the second qualifying session, one which was littered with incidents and red flag stoppages. At one stage, the session restarted for just 45 seconds until a fourth red flag to carry out barrier repairs due to an earlier incident.

FIA call Macau GP drivers to extra briefing

Jett Bowling sliding into the wall at the final turn – ripping off the rear and front wings in an incident which he thankfully walked away from unhurt – triggered the seventh and final red flag of the session, with McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu taking pole by a mere 0.014s over Red Bull Junior Team driver Oliver Goethe.

The collection of incidents would prompt race director Rui Marques to summon the drivers to an additional compulsory briefing, held at 6pm local time [10am GMT].

Marques is a figure who will become increasingly familiar in the world of Formula 1, as he is to take over as race director as of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, following the exit of Niels Wittich who took over from Michael Masi.

Wittich had initially rotated in the role with Eduardo Freitas, but became the permanent race director as of the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Marques most recently served as the race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3, the highest-ranking categories on the junior ladder to Formula 1.

“Rui Marques will assume the role of race director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” the FIA confirmed in a statement.

“Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, deputy race director and race rirector in various championships. Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director.”

The Las Vegas GP marks round 22 of 24 in the F1 2024 campaign, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen taking a 62-point lead over Lando Norris into the event as he moves closer to confirming himself as a four-time World Champion.

