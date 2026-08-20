The FIA has confirmed that two Straight Mode (SM) zones will be in place at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the 12th round of the F1 2026 season.

In a change compared to the previous DRS era, active aero will not be allowed through the banked final corner at Zandvoort.

FIA confirms two active aero zones for Dutch Grand Prix

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust

An updated circuit map ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix has revealed that

The first will be located on the pit straight with another situated on the straight between Turn 10 and the Turns 11/12 chicane.

Unlike the DRS era, when drivers could open their rear wings through the banked last corner, SM will only be available on the main straight itself in 2026.

However, the drivers will be able to activate Overtake Mode on the banking, meaning those within a second of the car ahead can use a battery boost prior to the pit straight.

Looking ahead to the Dutch Grand Prix

Honda makes major ‘new spec’ Aston Martin confirmation for Dutch GP

New Max Verstappen merchandise announced as pieces of title-winning car for sale

Unlike DRS, which was only available to drivers within one second of the car ahead, SM is freely available to all drivers over the course of a race to help reduce drag on the straights.

The number of SM zones has varied at every circuit this season dependent on the number of safe opportunities to utilise active aero.

A record five zones were in place at the Australian and Belgian grands prix, with active aero effectively banned for the Monaco Grand Prix in early June.

Excluding Monaco, the Dutch Grand Prix will see the fewest SM zones since the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on March 29.

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix will be the last around Zandvoort for the foreseeable future, with event organisers having opted not to renew its hosting contract beyond the end of this season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has claimed the most Dutch Grand Prix wins since the event returned to the calendar, winning three times between 2021 and 2023.

Verstappen, the only Dutch driver on the grid who remains without a win this season, has finished no lower than second in five appearances at his home race.

Lando Norris claimed a dominant win at Zandvoort in 2024 with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri claiming victory last year.

Zandvoort will host the fifth sprint event of the F1 2026 season this weekend, with one more sprint to come at the Singapore Grand Prix in October.

Amount of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Predictions for rest of 2026: Ferrari champions, Mercedes under threat, emergency rules rethink