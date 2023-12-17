FIA should have handled ‘quite embarrassing’ Toto Wolff saga differently – Vasseur

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur has criticised the FIA for the way they handled their investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff.

The FIA created a situation entirely of their own making when they announced an investigation into an allegation of collusion between Toto and wife and FOM employee Susie Wolff.

The allegations proved to be unfounded with the FIA closing the investigation two days after starting it but it has left questions about the relationship between the governing body and the rest of Formula 1.

Fred Vasseur labels FIA behaviour ‘embarrassing’ for F1

Vasseur’s team was one of nine to come out in support of Susie Wolff, denying the FIA’s claim that complaints had been lodged by a team principal and Vasseur has suggested it was a bad look for the whole of F1.

“I think this story is quite embarrassing for our sport,” Vasseur said, as reported by Motorsport.com.

“The story started with an article in a newspaper, I don’t know if newspaper is the right word. And I think in this situation when you are speaking about an individual, you have to take care of what you are saying.

“I think it would have been appropriate from the FIA; they needed 24 hours between the [first] announcement and the second announcement. It would have made sense to use the 24 hours before the first announcement [to investigate], to avoid any bad conclusions.”

Vasseur did however draw positives from the way the teams joined together to release a statement, suggesting it is the first time something like that has happened in Formula 1.

“After the ‘incident’ of last week at least the teams were very united,” he added. “The first conclusion for me is that we were able to act together and it’s not very often that even Red Bull was supportive of Toto!

“And honestly, I think it’s a good point for us also to take position and to discuss with the other stakeholders. I think it’s the first time the teams together showed something like this.”

The matter does not appear to be over just yet though with Wolff confirming Mercedes were looking into legal action against the FIA after the embarrassing affair.

