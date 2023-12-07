FIA bring swift end to Toto Wolff investigation after no breaches were found

The FIA have ended their investigation into Toto Wolff having found no evidence of a potential breach of confidentiality.

The sport’s governing body announced on Tuesday evening that it was looking into media reports of an alleged sharing of confidential information between the Mercedes team principal and his wife and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

The accusations were strongly decided by Mercedes as well as Susie Wolff before a prominent source told PlanetF1.com that the investigation was not only based on the media report originating from BusinessF1 magazine but that multiple team principals had complained.

This was later denied by the nine other teams who each put out an identical statement confirming no such complaint was made and gave their support to Susie Wolff.

The FIA has now said they are satisfied with the “robustness” of Formula One Management (FOM)’s code of conduct and are drawing the matter to a close.

A statement read: “Following a review of Formula One Management’s F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM’s compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

“The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.

“As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness.”

It was alleged that Mercedes and F1 received a letter from the compliance officer at the same time as the media statement although Mercedes deny ever having received one.

The incident has been a damaging affair for the FIA who have found their relationship with the sport’s commercial wing under increased pressure this year.



There were even reports of Liberty Media planning a breakaway from the governing body but F1 told PlanetF1.com that the speculation was false and that the sport was in a 100-year agreement with the FIA.

