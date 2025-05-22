FIA enforce more Monaco GP rules after mandatory two-stop plan

Included in the race director’s notes for the Monaco Grand Prix is a specified point of yielding a position for any driver who cuts the Nouvelle chicane.

That chicane serves as Turns 10 and 11 of the iconic Monaco Circuit, as drivers hit the brakes hard after emerging from the tunnel, but should any of them gain a position by cutting across that chicane, they will need to relinquish the place during the short run down to Tabac, or face punishment from the FIA stewards.

With overtaking becoming increasingly difficult in large and heavy Formula 1 cars around this tight and technical street circuit, the FIA has already moved to try to inject some additional excitement into the race with a mandatory ruling on pit stops for the 2025 staging.

Each driver will be required to complete at least two pit stops in a bid to spark some strategic variety.

And on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix race weekend, race director Rui Marques has enforced a further ruling, one which focuses on the Turn 10/11 Nouvelle chicane, a rare spot on the circuit where overtaking is possible.

Drivers have been warned that should they gain a position by failing to take that chicane, they must have given the place back before Tabac, or else.

The relevant section of race director Rui Marques’s notes reads: “Leaving the track and gaining an advantage Turn 10-11 during the race.

“Any car that cuts the chicane at Turn 10/Turn 11 and gains a position must return that position before T12.

“Returning a position after Turn 12 will not be considered a mitigating factor and will be reported as such for subsequent investigation by the stewards.

“Any car that cuts the chicane at Turn 10/Turn 11 on their in lap for a pit stop and subsequently gains a position after the pit stop as a result, will be reported for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.”

This latest ruling comes amid great debate over the mandatory two-stop rule, and among the drivers to be asked for his opinion on whether this was too artificial, or a positive move, was seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

“Firstly you’ve got softer tyres,” Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com, with Pirelli’s softest compound – the C6 – available in Monaco.

“I think it’s good to try something different. We keep doing the same thing over and over and over and getting the same result, and so I think it’s cool that they’re trying something different.

“Whether or not it’s the answer, we’ll find out this weekend. It’s definitely going to be different to what we’ve had in the past here. Whether that’s better or not, I have no idea and I can’t predict. But I like when we have something different.”

