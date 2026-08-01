Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes former Lotus and McLaren team boss Eric Boullier landing a new motorsport role in what the FIA has described as the “deal of the century.”

With an update on the German Grand Prix, and Toto Wolff opening the door to a potential pairing of Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, here’s today’s roundup…

FIA hails ‘deal of century’ as former McLaren boss appointed WRC boss

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Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA president, has hailed the “deal of the century for rallying” after the World Rally Championship ended its search for a new commercial rights holder.

It was announced on Friday that Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital has acquired WRC Promoter, the WRC’s commercial arm.

Eric Boullier, the former Lotus and McLaren F1 boss, has been appointed the new chief executive of WRC Promoter.

Read more: FIA announces ‘deal of century’ as former McLaren boss Eric Boullier secures new role

Hockenheim opens talks over German Grand Prix return

Hockenheim has opened talks with Formula 1 over the potential return of the German Grand Prix, Stefano Domenicali has revealed.

The German Grand Prix has not been held since 2019, with the Nurburgring hosting the one-off Eifel Grand Prix during the 2020 season.

Domenicali told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets that Germany could return to the schedule in the medium-term future.

Read more: Major German Grand Prix update as F1 return talks confirmed

Mercedes ‘wouldn’t shy away from’ Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli pairing

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the team “wouldn’t shy away” from pairing Kimi Antonelli with Max Verstappen in the future.

Verstappen, who is officially under contract with Red Bull until 2028, has been persistently linked with a move to Mercedes over recent years.

Despite the rise of Antonelli in 2026, Wolff remains open to signing Verstappen in the future.

Read more: Toto Wolff makes new Max Verstappen admission after driver demotion warning

Mercedes questions real reason behind McLaren step in Hungary

Mercedes believes McLaren’s return to winning ways at the Hungarian Grand Prix was not purely down to the upgrades to the MCL40 chassis.

McLaren claimed its first victory of the F1 2026 season in Budapest with Lando Norris.

The Woking-based team’s win came one week after McLaren switched to the upgraded version of the Mercedes power unit.

Read more: Mercedes questions true reason behind McLaren’s Hungarian GP breakthrough

Analysis: Audi F1 progress review

The Audi F1 team has enjoyed a respectable start to its debut season.

The Swiss-based team sits eighth in the constructors’ standings with 12 points at the summer break.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher argues that the team, regularly on the fringes of the points, could have scored even more.

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Read more: Audi half-season review: Should midfield rivals start to fear the German giant?