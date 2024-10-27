Explained: Why the FIA slapped Max Verstappen with two huge Mexico GP penalties

The FIA dished out 20 seconds worth of time penalties to Max Verstappen as he resumed battle with Lando Norris in Mexico.

The first early-race flashpoint between the duo arrived at Turn 4 as Norris attempted to go around the outside of Verstappen at Turn 4 but took to the run-off, forced to by Verstappen the stewards decided. And later at Turn 8, Verstappen completed a pass on Norris off-track and did not return the position, the stewards deciding he left the track and gained a lasting advantage.

The stewards handed out a pair of 10-second penalties to Verstappen in response, the Dutchman ultimately finishing P6 at the chequered flag while Norris was P2, thus reducing Verstappen’s Drivers’ Championship lead to 47 points with four rounds to go.

Firstly explaining their verdict on the Turn 4 incident between Verstappen and Norris, the stewards noted that they: “Reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, radio and in-car video evidence.

“Norris was attempting to overtake on the outside of Verstappen at Turn 4. Norris was ahead of Verstappen at the entry, apex and towards the exit of the turn when he started being forced off the track.

“The Stewards believe that the maneuver was done in a safe and controlled manner and that Norris would have been able to make the maneuver on the track had he not been forced off the track by Verstappen.

“Norris cut the corner but immediately gave the position he gained as a result back to Sainz. The penalty is the standard penalty in such cases.”

Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris rolls on into Interlagos

And as for what when down at Turn 8: “The Stewards reviewed video, CCTV and in-car video evidence.

“Following the incident in Turn 4, Verstappen attempted to pass Norris on the inside at Turn 8. Verstappen was ahead at the apex of Turn 8 and would have been entitled to racing room. However, he was not able to complete the maneuver on the track, left the track and kept the lasting advantage gaining the position, incidentally forcing Norris off the track.

“The penalty is the standard penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.”

Next up is the Brazilian Grand Prix, a race won twice by Verstappen in his career, including last season when he won by 8.2 seconds from runner-up Norris.

