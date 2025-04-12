The stewards have said they used their authority to produce a bizarre ruling that saw Nico Hulkenberg qualify 16th despite making Q2.

The German progressed into the second portion of qualifying in Bahrain at the expense of Alex Albon but just as Q3 was about to begin, the stewards announced that Hulkenberg would be starting from 16th.

FIA explain Nico Hulkenberg Bahrain quali ruling

The reason for Hulkenberg’s demotion was that he exceeded track limits at Turn 11 during his flying run in Q1, an issue that usually occurs plenty of times during a session.

However, the delay in the decision meant that he progressed with an illegal lap into Q2 at the expense of Albon who originally qualified in 16th.

In their explanation of the incident, the stewards say the incident was not reported until after Q2 had already begun.

“During Q1, Car 27 [Hulkenberg] clearly exceeded track limits in turn 11. However, this was not reported to the Stewards until Q2 had commenced.

“Car 27’s time recorded on the lap that track limits were exceeded was sufficient to place it in Q2. Hence at the time the Stewards were informed that Car 27 had breached the Race Directors Event Notes and that its lap should have been deleted, it was already on track in Q2.

“As this is an unusual situation, the Stewards have decided to settle the matter by exercising their authority under Article 11.9.2.a of the FIA International Sporting Code.”

The code, which applies to all FIA-regulated motorsports, says “They [the stewards] may settle any matter which might arise during an Event, subject to the right of appeal provided for in the Code.”

Therefore the panel of Garry Connelly, Mathieu Remmerie. Vitantonio Liuzzi and Mazen Al Hilli have the authority to state that Hulkenberg will start 16th with Albon in 15th.

Williams have the right to appeal the decision under Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, however it is hard to see what more could come of it given the qualifying session is already over.

