Lewis Hamilton was at the centre of an FIA investigation following the Belgian Grand Prix, over a potential unsafe release from Ferrari.

The FIA did take action, but against Ferrari, which received a €30,000 fine, €10,000 of which is suspended for 12 months, provided there are no comparable transgressions. Hamilton was adjudged to have been “in no respect at fault,” and was actually disadvantaged by the incident. Hamilton’s incorrect release knocked a mechanic to the floor, who was thankfully unharmed.

Lewis Hamilton cleared of blame as FIA fines Ferrari

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Ferrari had reacted to a Virtual Safety Car by double stacking its drivers. Hamilton followed Charles Leclerc into the pit lane. Hamilton had to serve a five-second penalty before work could begin, having been adjudged to have caused a collision with George Russell on Lap 1, a crash which left Russell out of the race.

A misunderstanding at Ferrari’s pit-stop saw Hamilton set off at the green light, but clip a mechanic who was knocked to the ground, thankfully escaping injury.

The FIA discovered that Hamilton had made a late request for a front wing adjustment. That message was not passed on to the super controller.

The mechanic, armed with the front wing tool, moved towards Hamilton’s car, unaware of the green light activated by the super controller. Hamilton instantly stopped the car after making light contact with the mechanic, and checked to confirm over the radio that he was okay.

The FIA launched an investigation into the incident and decided that a sporting penalty for Hamilton would not be justified.

Instead, Ferrari’s bank account will become lighter.

As part of its verdict, the FIA wrote: “The stewards determined that the driver was in no respect at fault.

“Indeed, the driver realised what had occurred as soon as he commenced to move off and immediately stopped until the mechanic was clear.

“Far from resulting in a sporting advantage, the incident brought about a sporting disadvantage for Car 44 which was delayed in its pit stop.

“In the circumstances, the incident did not justify a sporting penalty, but did justify a significant fine on the competitor given that procedural failures of this nature prejudice the safety of mechanics.

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“The stewards took into account the unusual combination of circumstances which contributed to the confusion within the team – circumstances which would not be in the usual contemplation of the team.

“For this reason, the stewards determined to suspend part of the fine but on condition that the team conduct a review of their procedures and submit a report to the FIA outlining remedial steps to be taken.”

Hamilton therefore holds on to his P4 finish in Belgium. The result sees him move up to second in the Drivers’ Championship standings, 45 points behind P1 Kimi Antonelli.

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