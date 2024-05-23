If the FIA didn’t know the secrets behind Ferrari’s upgraded SF-24, they do now after Charles Leclerc’s car underwent “extensive physical inspection” in Imola.

Racing Ferrari’s heavily revised SF-24, Leclerc finished on the podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix having crossed the line eight seconds down on race winner Max Verstappen with Lando Norris P2.

‘Race car number 16 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars’

But while all the cars undergo post-race legality checks, Leclerc’s Ferrari was chosen by the FIA for the more comprehensive testing.

After each Grand Prix, one of the top ten cars is randomly chosen for a close inspection, a test that was introduced back in 2021 to augment the FIA’s existing processes.

“Race car number 16 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections,” reported the FIA.

His Ferrari SF-20 had its sprung suspension, the front and rear dampers, all front and rear inboard suspension components, as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU as well as other units inspected.

“All inspected components,” the report concluded, “were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Ferrari expectations ahead of Charles Leclerc’s home race

Leclerc finished third at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari’s first Imola podium since Michael Schumacher in 2006.

But while it wasn’t the result the Scuderia had hoped for, formu1a.uno says the team from Maranello was buoyed by the result as they feel there is more to come.

“In Maranello they think that full understanding of the new package is expected between Montreal and Barcelona,” claims the Italian publication.

As such they will wait until July’s British Grand Prix to introduce their next big update.

“We need to push for hundredths, we need at least three races to see how the car goes on more types of corners before bringing other updates” said team boss Fred Vasseur.

In the meantime, Ferrari will debut a new high-load rear wing specification at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

