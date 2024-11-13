FIA issue major F1 2026 update as regulations and rookie sprint addressed

The FIA has confirmed its expectation that the much-debated F1 2026 technical regulations will see starting performance level targets achieved.

The update comes after the last Formula One Commission meeting which took place on 13 November in Geneva, chaired by the FIA’s single seater director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali, where the F1 2026 regulations were among a range of topics discussed.

A new era for Formula 1 arrives in 2026, as revised chassis and power unit regulations are introduced, with the redesigned engines to feature a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully sustainable biofuels. The FIA meanwhile is aiming for smaller and lighter F1 cars, designed to their “nimble car” concept.

And the governing body has confirmed that by the next time that the F1 Commission comes together, a complete set of technical regulations should be ready, with feedback from the teams giving the FIA reason to believe that ‘the overarching objectives in terms of starting level of performance are likely to be achieved.’

Meanwhile, the rookie F1 sprint idea was also rediscussed, after the prospect of its post-F1 2024 season debut was ruled out at the last F1 Commission meeting. After further discussions, the concept will be revisited next year with the goal of it debuting in 2026.

Elsewhere on the F1 2026 front, the sporting regulations have been revised to incorporate gender-neutral language, while the F1 Commission discussed ‘measures to strengthen confidentiality provisions during investigations and other procedural matters’ relating to the financial regulations.

That is F1 2026, but before then, some more shorter-term measures were also announced.

After test results described as ‘encouraging’ by the FIA, a driver cooling kit has been approved from F1 2025 when a high temperature hazard is declared, while, prompted by the events of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the grid will be closed up should a car withdraw.

From 2025, an expansion to the exclusion of sustainability-related costs in regards to the financial regulations has also been given the green light.

