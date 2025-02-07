Findings from the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign say sports are facing a “critical threat” of losing competitors, referees and officials due to the “escalation” of abusive messages online.

The latest report from the campaign found that 50% of federations reported that volunteers and referees now face “routine” online abuse as part of their sport, and 90% of federations “agree that abuse could force athletes to leave their sport.”

FIA campaign finds ‘critical threat’ due to ‘escalation’ in online abuse

The newest findings from UAOA stated that “sports are facing a critical threat of losing competitors, referees, and officials due to the escalation of online abuse”, with half of abusive messages sent to athletes found to be misogynistic or racist, a ‘significant increase’ on their 2024 report.

The campaign tracks online abuse through the UAOA Barometer, which tracks how athletes, competitors and officials in a variety of sports are affected by abusive messages online, with the 2025 edition revealing what it called a “deepening crisis” in this area, as it “escalates at an alarming rate.”

On top of the abuse received by athletes and competitors online, the report stated that 75% of federations reported continued threats against not just athletes, but their families as well.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who founded the initiative, said: “Last year UAOA highlighted the devastating personal toll online abuse has on competitors and athletes.

More on the FIA and F1’s governance

👉 Explained: The real reasons behind the FIA’s new swearing guidelines

👉 Explained: Why FIA are taking back seat on McLaren and Mercedes front wings

“This second edition report has shone a light on the equally unacceptable abuse faced by officials and referees—essential members of the sporting community who ensure our competitions are conducted fairly, robustly, and with integrity.

“While it’s encouraging to see more federations adopting anti-abuse measures, these findings show that the scale of abuse is continuing to grow.

“UAOA’s work in 2025 will be critical in fostering collaboration across the sporting, political, and technology sectors to create meaningful, lasting solutions that protect all members of our community.”

In response, the UAOA campaign has continued to expand its research, securing more than €400,000 in Erasmus+ funding to do so from the European Union, alongside hosting its first UAOA Conference in Paris, which brought together more than 65 global leaders to look to discuss action on this issue.

Read next: 42 fractures and a 12-hour operation: The story behind Kubica’s huge rally crash