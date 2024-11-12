Niels Wittich has left his role as Formula 1 race director, the FIA has confirmed in a statement.

It is a position which was held by the 52-year-old German since the departure of Michael Masi in the aftermath of the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Wittich serving as the sole F1 race director since the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, having previously rotated in the position with Eduardo Freitas.

However, Wittich has now stepped down from the role, making the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix his final race, with the FIA confirming Rui Marques as the new race director, effective as of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Marques most recently held the race director position for Formula 2 and Formula 3, the highest junior categories on the ladder to F1.

In a statement on the matter, Formula 1’s governing body the FIA said: “The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 race director to pursue new opportunities.

“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.

“Rui Marques will assume the role of race director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, deputy race director and race rirector in various championships. Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director.”

Prior to becoming F1 race director, Wittich had served in that same role in DTM.

