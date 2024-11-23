George Russell and Carlos Sainz were left with positive impressions of new FIA race director Rui Marques after he held his first driver briefing at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Marques, formerly race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3, was promoted to the role for F1 after the sudden departure of Niels Wittich after the Brazilian Grand Prix last time out.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Russell, director of drivers’ union the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said Marques was receptive to the drivers’ requests around the circuit in Las Vegas and changes were made immediately – which is the model he wants to see, with drivers wanting “to be heard” in their dealings with the FIA.

Sainz added his belief that the driver’s briefing in Las Vegas was “one of the best we’ve had for a long time” with Marques having taken on the role of race director ahead of the final three races of the F1 2024 season.

For Russell, who acts as the ‘voice’ of the drivers in his role with the GPDA, this is a sign of progress after a time where the grid have been listened to, but without action taken.

“I’d say positive, to be honest,” the Mercedes driver told media including PlanetF1.com when asked about his first impressions of the new race director.

“I think we’ve been through a little bit of an era where our comments are taken on board, but very little change happens.

“For example, a number of drivers spoke about the track limits of the exit of Turn 4. We felt it was a little bit unnecessary on a street circuit. He made a change to it in the moment and I think that’s what we want to see.

“As drivers, we want to be we heard and we want to see action taken straight away. So far, it’s been positive.”

Sainz added: “He’s been given a massive task to come into a season with three races left and race director, I think, it’s such a complicated role in Formula 1, which you have so many variables to control that I think he’s been given a very difficult task.

“But honestly, the first weekend straight from the go, I think he’s been really good. I think the driver’s briefing yesterday was one of the best we’ve had in a long time.

“George commented on the Turn 3 exit. I will say we also asked for some changes on the pit entry to make the line more visible because we literally couldn’t see the pit-entry line, so we were very worried about that.

“Today, we turn up to the track and the pit entry line was widened, was put a blue line.

“We were all saying this was really nice because they did a very nice change and with a very good approach – and the way we were listening yesterday was honestly also a very positive meeting.

“I’m encouraged by that.”

