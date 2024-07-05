Red Bull have been fined €20,000 as a result of Isack Hadjar’s near miss with Lando Norris during FP1 at Silverstone.

The young Frenchman was in Sergio Perez’s car for FP1 but very nearly caused a major crash at the end of the session when he failed to move off the racing line ahead of Norris.

Hadjar was one of four drivers completing one of two rookie sessions teams must run each season and up until that point, had enjoyed a relatively incident-free session.

But that very nearly turned sour when Hadjar was moving slowly out of Turn 2 and Norris was forced to slam on the brakes in order to avoid contact.

The incident was investigated by the stewards after the session and Garry Connelly, Matthew Selley, Enrique Bernoldi and Ian Watson decided to formally warn the driver while giving Red Bull a €20,000 fine.

In their reasoning, the stewards said “the driver was not given timely and appropriate warning of the approach of Car 4 [Norris].

The driver of Car 4 was forced to brake heavily and leave the track to avoid a collision. The team of Car 37 conceded that it had not provided the necessary advice to its driver.”

Red Bull were not the only ones to be fined by the stewards for an impeding incident with Aston Martin given €15,000 for Lance Stroll’s blocking of Charles Leclerc.

Like Red Bull, Aston conceded they had not provided timely and adequate radio information to Stroll about Leclerc’s whereabouts but the team were fined less than Red Bull as the stewards deemed it to be a less serious incident.

Stroll, like Hadjar, was also given a formal warning.

