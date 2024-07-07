Red Bull have been hit with three separate fines by F1’s governing body, the FIA, for cases of Max Verstappen speeding in the pit lane before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Verstappen finished second in Sunday’s British Grand Prix, finishing 1.465 seconds shy of race winner Lewis Hamilton, who claimed his first victory since the penultimate race of the F1 2021 season.

The Dutchman has extended his lead over McLaren driver Lando Norris, who came home third at Silverstone, to 84 points with 12 races of F1 2024 completed.

After suffering a damaged floor en route to fourth on the grid in Saturday’s qualifying session, Verstappen produced a fine performance in changeable conditions to claim his 11th podium of the year.

However, the reigning three-time World Champion’s day was not entirely smooth sailing with three pit-lane speeding offences resulting in Red Bull receiving three separate fines, totalling €300 (€100 per offence).

All of Verstappen’s infringements came during the pre-race reconnaissance laps, whereby drivers are permitted to pass through the pit lane a number of times before lining up their cars on the starting grid,

Verstappen’s first and second transgressions were for going 0.4 kilometres per hour faster than the pit-lane speed limit of 80kmh, with his third breaking the limit by 0.5kmh.

Speaking at the end of the race, Verstappen feared he would finish as low as fifth or sixth at one stage with Red Bull struggling for pace at Silverstone.

He said: “We just didn’t have the pace today.

“I was slowly dropping back when it mattered in the beginning, so it didn’t look great at some points. I was really thinking: ‘Are we going to finish fifth, sixth?’

“But we made the right calls. Going from the slicks to the inters and also from the inters back to the slicks, it was the right lap every time.

“And then also, at the end, the call from the team to be on the hard tyre instead of a soft was definitely helping me out. That’s why I think we also finished second today.

“So it could have been a lot worse, but we’re making the right calls, we still got on to the podium and I’m of course very happy with that.”

