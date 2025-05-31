Alpine driver Franco Colapinto will face no further action for leaving the pit lane while carrying a technical problem during Spanish Grand Prix qualifying.

Colapinto is set to start Sunday’s race in Barcelona from the last row on the grid having set the 19th-fastest time in Q1.

The Argentine’s car appeared to develop an issue while queuing in the pit lane ahead of the final runs of the first segment of qualifying, with a number of cars overtaking his Alpine once it became apparent that he was carrying a problem.

Colapinto eventually got going but stopped trackside in the closing moments of the session, leaving him ahead only of Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull on the Q1 timesheet.

In an update issued to PlanetF1.com during qualifying, Alpine said: “The team will investigate the issue on Franco’s car upon its return to the garage after qualifying.”

Following the session, it added: “Having examined Franco’s car and data after Qualifying, the team has identified a driveline issue. Further details will follow ahead of tomorrow’s Race.”

Colapinto’s stoppage caught the attention of the FIA stewards over an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 h) of the FIA International Sporting Code, which relates to leaving the pit lane while facing a technical issue with the car.

However, the stewards’ have found no grounds for further action against Colapinto.

The verdict read: “The Stewards reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence and determined that Car 43 faced a technical issue with the car while in the fast lane of Q1.

“The team and driver attempted to resolve the issue but failed to do so after a few attempts.

“The driver then pulled over to the right hand side of the pit exit road, after crossing the pit exit line and exited the car.

“We did not consider that any rule or regulation had been infringed by the conduct of the team or driver in attempting to resolve the technical issue, notwithstanding the fact that they ultimately failed to do so.

“We accordingly took no further action.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the session, Colapinto said it was “a pity” to miss out on a place in Q2 with team-mate Pierre Gasly going on to secure an impressive eighth place on the grid.

He said: “I don’t really know [what the issue was]. I think it’s a pity. We had good pace in the car and were looking strong.

“We found a lot of performance in the car. We just need to focus on tomorrow.

“I think were were strong enough to get to Q2 and it’s just a bit of a pity to end quali early.”

