FIA under further scrutiny as new US Grand Prix footage comes to light

The FIA could be set to face a fresh track limits storm with some drivers apparently ‘fuming’ as footage of undetected breaches at the US Grand Prix came to light.

The infamous topic of track limits was a major talking point once more at the Circuit of The Americas, just two weeks on from similar scenes in Qatar.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem declared in the Qatar GP aftermath that venues like Lusail and Austria’s Red Bull Ring must find solutions or drop off the calendar, but now it could be the FIA and Race Control feeling the heat following the US Grand Prix.

Track limits breaches go undetected?

Sergio Perez was one of the drivers rather vocal on team radio regarding track limits, accusing Mercedes’ George Russell of “going off, a lot” in their early battle, though footage via Auto Motor und Sport suggests Perez may have been extremely fortunate to have received only one track limits strike in Austin.

#F1: there could have been several more track limit infringements during the #USGP – not detected. CCTV camera was in the wrong angle. Seen footage of Perez cutting T6 way too often. It is said some drivers are fuming. Will be a topic in #MexicanGP, #AMuS: https://t.co/ctSxu1WwbQ — Andreas Haupt (@andihaupt1) October 26, 2023

Turn 6 was one of the corners where track limits were being monitored, though footage acquired by Auto Motor und Sport shows Perez driving to the right of the white boundary line at that corner, their report saying the Red Bull driver did this “several times” with varying degrees of severity.

The report makes it clear that Perez is not the only driver who took liberties with their line through that turn, with the CCTV camera placed at that part of the track to monitor track limits not angled correctly.

Williams’ Alex Albon was investigated and cleared regarding ‘some indications of possible infringements’ at Turn 6, with the CCTV footage not available to the stewards due to the misplacement.

An FIA statement read: ‘During the post-race analysis, it was found that several drivers may have exceeded the track limit on the inside of Turn 6.

‘In line with the stewards’ decisions (Document 59) in relation to an alleged rule breach on the inside of the corner, which stated that ‘the evidence available is insufficient to accurately and consistently infer infringements’, the FIA will update the monitoring infrastructure to ensure better coverage so that possible infringements can be reliably detected during the race in the future.’

Auto Motor und Sport believe the matter could roll on into the Mexican Grand Prix though, with a ‘very hectic’ drivers’ briefing looming as some irritated racers look for answers.

