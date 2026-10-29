FIA confirms George Russell findings after ‘extensive’ Mercedes inspection

The FIA found George Russell’s Mercedes in compliance with the F1 2026 regulations following an “extensive physical inspection” after the United States Grand Prix.

Russell finished in eighth place, with Kimi Antonelli winning the Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

George Russell’s Mercedes passes FIA inspection after United States Grand Prix

Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, it has emerged that Russell’s W17 was the car picked for inspection after the race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The inspection was part of the FIA’s routine post-race checks, which see a car that is classified in the top 10 randomly chosen for a further examination.

The FIA conducted a physical examination of specific parts of the Mercedes W17 and found the car to comply with the technical regulations.

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“After the race in Austin, car number 63 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections,” read a note by Jo Bauer, the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate.

“Subject to these physical inspections were the ICE air intake cooling system as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

“All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2026 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Russell was a disappointing eighth in Austin, where he just didn’t have the pace to match his teammate Antonelli.

“Just not being quick enough, to be honest,” he told Sky Sports.

“I need to try and understand why it is. It’s strange when you’re so far off, so hopefully there’s some answers somewhere. But, anyway, I don’t have one.”

Although Russell mathematically remains in the title fight, Antonelli’s victory has all but assured him of a first world title.

The Italian holds a 123-point advantage over his teammate, meaning a ninth-place finish in Mexico and its two points will be enough to seal the title, no matter where Russell finishes in Mexico.

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