George Russell received a warning from the FIA stewards following an investigation into the Mercedes driver.

The stewards confirmed that Russell would be investigated after Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, with the warning verdict following.

George Russell warned by FIA stewards at Spanish Grand Prix

Russell had been summoned to see the stewards after qualifying over an alleged failure to follow the race director’s instructions, in relation to his rejoining of the track from an escape road.

Following an investigation, Russell was given a warning.

The stewards accepted that Russell had acted “in good faith” during the incident, which saw him leave the track in avoidance of an approaching car, but rejoin in contradiction to the race director’s instructions over fears of impeding.

Nonetheless, it was a breach from Russell, and so a warning was issued.

The stewards’ verdict reads: “The stewards heard from the driver of Car 63 (George Russell), team representative and video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The driver of Car 63 left the track at Turn 5 to make way for an incoming car, but rejoined the track without staying to the right of the bollard in the runoff area.

“The driver stated during the hearing that he stayed to the left of the bollard to rejoin earlier because he was worrying about impeding the car behind.

“However, the driver admitted that he could have gone around the bollard.

“The stewards acknowledge that the driver acted in good faith, but determine that it would have been possible for him to take the prescribed route.”

Both Mercedes drivers were investigated after Spanish GP qualifying. Kimi Antonelli was summoned over allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly. He also later received a warning.

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As did Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto, on the same grounds.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 5 (Gabriel Bortoleto), team representative and reviewed timing and in-car video evidence,” the verdict begins.

“Car 5 had to make way for another car in the middle sector of the lap but did not recover enough time to comply with the required delta time.

“The driver stated during the hearing that it was very difficult for him to maintain the delta after letting the other car by due to energy management requirements.

“The stewards have sympathy for the fact that energy management with these cars is extremely difficult, but determine that the driver could have done more to comply with the delta.”

With those verdicts in, Antonelli is cleared to start from the Spanish Grand Prix front row on Sunday, alongside polesitter Lando Norris.

Russell starts sixth, Bortoleto 12th.

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