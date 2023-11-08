Another busy day in the world of Formula 1 is in the books, so it is time to bring you up to speed with the key talking points.

As Max Verstappen continues to dominate Formula 1, president Stefano Domenicali has made his stance clear, while the FIA has hit pause on the status of the US Grand Prix results following a Haas protest, a race won by Max Verstappen.

All this and more, so let us dive into the action…

Formula 1 not looking to slow down Max Verstappen

The series had hoped to trigger tight, multi-team victory battles with the introduction of a cost cap, sliding scale on windtunnel time and overtaking-friendly challengers relying on ground effect aerodynamics, but Red Bull are ensuring that this ambition is yet to be realised.

And with the team having won 19 of the 20 grands prix so far in F1 2023, 17 of those going Max Verstappen’s way, it has led to suggestions that Formula 1 or its governing body the FIA should step in to ensure a competitive battle at the front again, Lewis Hamilton particularly vocal on the matter.

On F1 president and CEO Domenicali’s watch though, this will not be happening.

“We cannot be seen as a sport that is trying to do something against someone, that would be wrong,” Domenicali told Channel 4.

Read more: F1 chief takes firm stance on ending Max Verstappen’s ‘disheartening’ dominance

FIA adjourn Haas US Grand Prix protest

One of Verstappen’s closer victorious outings came in Austin, where he won the United States Grand Prix with just a two-second margin over Hamilton, who was later disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for excessive plank wear on their respective challengers, but this may not be the last of the alterations to the final order.

Track limits was a term which cropped up a lot across the race weekend, but with footage emerging post-event of offences at Turn 6 which went undetected, Haas petitioned for a right to review.

Haas met with the stewards on November 8 to present their new evidence, but a decision on whether their case is taken forward will not arrive until the following day.

Read more: FIA responds to Haas’ protest over United States GP track limit violations

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The five longest winning streaks by a single driver in F1

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

Ideal Formula 1 race weekend format found?

The US Grand Prix weekend, as well as the most recent round in Brazil, was held using the sprint format, meaning qualifying for Grand Prix Sunday came forward to Friday, with the sprint shootout and race on Saturday.

But, despite tweaks for F1 2023 to put this system in place, the sprint format is facing further scrutiny with further alterations likely going into next season.

Understandably, plenty of opinions have been cast on the perfect format and F1 pundit Karun Chandhok put his idea forward, which includes the creation of a separate ‘Sprint Championship’.

Read more: Has Karun Chandhok found the ultimate F1 weekend format?

Mattia Binotto rumoured saviour for “struggling” Audi

Formula 1 will undergo a fresh regulatory reset in 2026, with new-look challengers and power units, at which point Audi are set to join the grid in partnership with Sauber.

Audi previously moved to clarify reports that former Ferrari boss Binotto, who resigned after the 2022 campaign, had turned them down, the manufacturer telling PlanetF1.com that this was not the case, but now Binotto is being linked to Audi once more, as they reportedly struggle to attract the top “engineering minds”.

Read more: Ex-team boss appears on Audi F1 radar to rescue ‘struggling’ programme

Ferrari unveil special race suits for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Speaking of Ferrari, their drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be sporting one-off race suit designs for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

And as their drivers embrace the red and white for arguably the most eagerly-anticipated Grand Prix debut yet, Ferrari will be hoping that it sees them hit the jackpot on track.

Read more: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to rock new Ferrari look for Las Vegas GP debut

Read next: ‘Dire’ Mercedes situation under question after Toto Wolff’s ‘emotional’ reaction