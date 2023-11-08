FIA responds to Haas’ protest over United States GP track limit violations

The FIA have postponed making a decision on Haas’ request to review the result of the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Haas submitted a protest during the Brazilian GP weekend over the race in Austin, claiming multiple cars fell foul of track limits but were not punished.

The FIA’s procedure gives teams 14 days to submit a right to review and now the stewards will take more time to decide whether significant new evidence for the case has been brought forward.

Haas alleged that there were multiple breaches of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2c) of the International Sporting Code and Article 33.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations in relation to Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Both rules are in relation to track limits.

The FIA’s right to review process gives teams 14 days to submit their case but shall only be successful if there is “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.”

The American outfit have not revealed publicly what exactly it is they are protesting but it is likely Turn 6 where multiple cars went beyond track limits and avoided punishment.

Albon did receive a track limits penalty violation during the race but the stewards admitted they did not not have the necessary evidence to confirm any other offences at Turn 6.

Haas’ evidence is believed to be based on previously unseen footage from onboard cameras.

As a result, a Haas representative was required to meet with the stewards on Wednesday to put forward their case but the stewards will take until 3pm CET on Thursday, November 9 to consider whether the evidence submitted is enough to warrant continuing the process.

The attendees of the first part of the meeting, held on Wednesday, will be present again in the follow up on Thursday.

The meeting has been split into two sections with the first to determine whether there was new evidence. If the sport’s governing body deems there is enough new evidence, officials from Red Bull, Williams and Aston Martin will be required to attend the second part.

