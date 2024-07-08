FIA make important Max Verstappen admission after F1 racing rule broken

F1 race director Niels Wittich reportedly told the teams that in hindsight Max Verstappen should’ve been shown the black-and-white flag for moving under braking in Austria.

Verstappen and Norris put on a thriller at the Red Bull Ring as Formula 1’s new rivalry ignited.

FIA ‘might’ update rules after hindsight admission

Dogging Verstappen as he tried to take the lead off the Red Bull driver, Norris’ favourite place to attack was into the braking zone at Turn 3.

However, rebuffed by Verstappen, he reported several times that the reigning World Champion was moving under braking.

The stewards didn’t even look into it before their battle ended on lap 64 when they collided as Verstappen moved left to defend his position as Norris tried to pass him around the outside.

Although the two good friends were quick to clear the air on the Monday morning already with Norris telling the media, including PlanetF1.com, at Silverstone that Verstappen didn’t owe him an apology, perhaps the stewards do.

According to Motorsport.com, F1 race director Wittich spoke with the teams in the Thursday team manager meeting at the British Grand Prix and admitted that in hindsight, Verstappen should’ve been shown the black-and-white for moving under braking.

“We are happy because I think the FIA have expressed their opinion around what happened in Austria and we are satisfied that this opinion confirms that our understanding straight after the race was correct, and during the race to some extent,”McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said of the meeting with Wittich.

“During the race, you’re not in a condition to influence very much, because you can’t even talk to the stewards. You can talk to the race director, but actually, he does not talk to the stewards.

“So, our understanding was confirmed by the FIA, who will have obviously reviewed internally and might have updated their interpretation.

“And I think we all came to the conclusion that a warning should have been given to Max, if not black and white flag. And this would have prevented an escalation that led to the collision.”

As of this season, drivers can be shown the warning flag for repeated offences that could result in a penalty.

The wording of Article 2.5.4.1 f of the FIA’s International Sporting regulations has been tweaked to read: “This flag should be shown once only and is a warning to the driver concerned for unsportsmanlike behaviour or for an action which may result in a penalty if repeated.”

