We’ve had a hectic come-down from the Miami Grand Prix, which means our F1 news round-up for May 8, 2025 is a doozy!

From the FIA’s imminent McLaren brake findings to the latest news in the Oliver Oakes saga, we’ve got all the biggest headlines all in one place.

F1 news: The FIA are digging deep into McLaren’s brakes

The FIA’s usual in-depth examination of a car’s component design following a Grand Prix saw McLaren’s MCL39 have its rear brakes looked at in forensic detail.

Separate from the usual post-race scrutineering following every Grand Prix, a car from the top 10 finishers is hauled aside for more exhaustive checks by the FIA’s technical delegate Jo Bauer.

F1 news: Oliver Oakes facing legal trouble

Former Formula 1 team boss Oliver Oakes is understood to have travelled to Dubai, shortly after developments involving his brother and the Hitech team emerged.

Oakes parted ways from Formula 1 in the aftermath of the Miami Grand Prix. His brother, William Oakes, was recently arrested and charged with ‘transferring criminal property’.

F1 news: Martin Brundle spots Lewis Hamilton problem

While Ferrari “closed rank” after the Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has been warned by Martin Brundle that his “comments can’t be unsaid”.

That comes following a frustrating Miami GP for Ferrari and its drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with the use of team orders triggering a string of fiery comments from Hamilton delivered to race engineer Ricciardo Adami.

F1 news: No, Oli Oakes isn’t replacing Christian Horner

Red Bull’s Imola updates may be important for the season’s prospects but aren’t key to Christian Horner retaining the support of the team’s shareholders.

A report in Italy’s AutoSprint suggested Horner may lose the support of the Thai shareholding of Red Bull if the upgrade plans for Imola fail to noticeably transform the team’s competitiveness.

F1 news: Goodbye, cost cap?

The F1 cost cap could be removed following comments from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem that it was “a headache” and he did not “see the point” in having it.

The cost cap was introduced in 2021 in order to make competition fairer but four years later and the incumbent president has hinted it could be scrapped.

