The FIA has launched an investigation into an unsafe release involving Williams driver Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon’s Haas in FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It comes seven days after the pair were summoned for the identical offence in qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

FIA launches investigation over new unsafe release between Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon

Mercedes driver George Russell topped the final practice session of the F1 2025 season at the Yas Marina circuit on Saturday, edging out McLaren driver championship leader Lando Norris by 0.004 seconds.

Albon and Williams are alleged to have committed an unsafe release into the pit lane with 19 minutes remaining in FP3, with Ocon also involved in the incident.

Albon and Ocon, along with team representatives of Williams and Haas, are required to visit the stewards at 1620 local time in Abu Dhabi.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, the pair were also involved in an unsafe release during qualifying in Qatar last weekend.

Ocon was forced to brake as Albon entered the fast lane in front of him in Q1, with the Frenchman reporting over team radio that there was “almost a crash.”

Williams and Albon escaped a penalty on that occasion with the FIA stewards taking no further action.

The stewards have also been busy on the penultimate day of the F1 2025 season in Abu Dhabi.

It was announced ahead of final practice that the Aston Martin team has been hit with two fines of €25,000 – €15,000 of each has been suspended – after Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll failed to appear at a fan event on Friday.

Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has found himself under investigation over an impeding incident with Norris on the approach to Turn 12, the tight right hander marking the start of the hotel section, in FP3.

Tsunoda and Norris were required to visit the stewards at 1600 local time in Abu Dhabi, 20 minutes before the hearing involving Albon and Ocon.

