The FIA has launched an investigation into an incident involving Williams driver Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon’s Haas in qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Albon qualified 15th for Sunday’s race at the Lusail circuit, having finished bottom of the timesheets in Q2, as teammate Carlos Sainz reached the top-10 shootout.

That came after an untelevised incident between Albon and Ocon, who qualified 17th, in the pit lane in Q1.

Although footage of the incident is yet to emerge, a team radio snippet of Ocon reporting a near miss in the pit lane has surfaced online.

Ocon is heard saying: “There was almost a crash there.”

His race engineer, Laura Muller, replies: “Copy. Was it the Sauber?”

Ocon: “No, the Williams.”

Muller: “Copy.”

The FIA has announced that a stewards’ investigation is to be held after qualifying in Qatar.

Albon and Ocon, along with Williams and Haas team representatives, are required to visit the stewards at 2215 in Lusail – 15 minutes after the scheduled end of qualifying.

The pair have been summoned over an “alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and noncompliance with Race Director’s Event Note (item 14, document 27).

It relates to the way drivers enter the fast lane of the pit lane during a live session.

