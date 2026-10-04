The FIA has announced that a “full review” will take place after chaotic scenes at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

An attempted race start in wet conditions fell apart as cars slowed around various parts of the circuit, the order eventually coming for a return to the pit lane. The FIA, Formula 1 teams and power unit manufacturers will all collaborate in the looming investigation.

FIA launches ‘full review’ after Bahrain GP chaos

Much had been made about driving this era Formula 1 car in the rain. Sepang was set to provide answers after heavy pre-race precipitation.

But, the delayed start led to another delay. With the formation lap treated as Lap 1 and the race getting underway, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton quickly reported a lack of acceleration.

Hamilton began to slow, and briefly stopped down the back straight, as Ferrari cited “a software issue we’re trying to solve.” The Ferrari-powered Haas and Cadillac cars were also having issues.

Liam Lawson struggled to get off the grid, Isack Hadjar was driving through the gravel, all of which meant that cars were all over the place and, just prior to the red flag, even on different laps despite being under Safety Car conditions. Predictably, the starting procedure was suspended.

The cars, with the Safety Car mid-pack, came into the pit lane as the action was paused again.

It turns out that a system glitch in the power unit software, developed by the FIA in collaboration with the Formula 1 teams and power unit manufacturers, had reared its ugly head.

During this second delay, Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord had pointed to a software glitch, one which the FIA was actively trying to solve.

“I think all the teams have been sent some new parameters to load into the cars as well, which is happening up and down the grid because there may have been a software issue of some kind that was behind some of the difficulties we saw earlier,” he told Sky F1 at the time.

The FIA confirmed this software mishap in a post-race statement on the saga. An investigation has been launched, in conjunction with the Formula 1 teams and PU manufacturers.

The statement reads: “On the formation lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, an unprecedented combination of low engine speed, low-grip conditions, wet-weather energy management settings and the Sepang circuit’s sector configuration led to an unintended loss of power for a number of cars.

“As a result, the FIA Technical Department removed the energy limit constraint in the affected sectors through an updated software release distributed to all competitors during the race delay caused by heavy rain enabling teams to make the necessary changes to the power unit before the start of the race.

“This issue had not been detected by the FIA or the teams during testing or during the laps to the grid. The FIA, together with the teams and Power Unit manufacturers, will undertake a full review of the issue.”

More from the Bahrain Grand Prix on PlanetF1.com

F1 start suffers bizarre failure in Malaysia rain

Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026 – F1 race results (Sepang)

The Bahrain GP in Malaysia was eventually won by Max Verstappen, who picked up where he left off from his 2017 win in Sepang.

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Read next – Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Verstappen wins; Russell DNF; rain triggers utter chaos