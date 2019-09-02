The FIA have already launched an investigation into Anthoine Hubert’s fatal accident during the F2 feature race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

On the second lap of the Formula 2 race, Giuliano Alesi lost control of his Trident resulting in Hubert taking avoiding action.

He hit the barrier at the exit of Raidillon before spinning back onto the track where he was collected by Juan Manuel Correa.

The race was cancelled immediately as emergency personnel raced to the scene.

Sadly Hubert did not survive while Correa remains in hospital having suffered leg fractures and a “minor” spinal injury.

“There’s an investigation started yesterday [Saturday] and it will go from here,” FIA race director Michael Masi told RaceFans.net on Sunday evening.

“The FIA with our technical department, our safety department, all of the various departments within the FIA, have commenced an investigation immediately.

“The FIA, together with the RACB, the Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, will work together with the authorities and the investigation will go from there.”

Sunday’s F2 sprint race was cancelled with the entire paddock holding a minute’s silence for Hubert ahead of the F3 race before F1 also paid tribute to the Frenchman.

Masi explained: “It was a decision that was made jointly by the FIA as a whole together with the F2 promoter with the full support of the F1 Group.

“I don’t think there’s any obvious precedent. You’ve got to look at everything on the circumstances.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.