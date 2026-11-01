FIA launches Oscar Piastri and Lindblad investigation after Mexican GP incident

Oscar Piastri and Arvid Lindblad have been summoned to see the FIA stewards following the Mexican Grand Prix.

The pair were involved in a collision which eliminated Lindblad from the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as they battled over seventh place.

Oscar Piastri and Arvid Lindblad under FIA investigation

In what proved an eventful Mexican Grand Prix, Piastri and Lindblad triggered the second Safety Car of the day.

On Lap 59, the McLaren, on the outside as they rounded Turn 1, clipped Lindblad’s Racing Bulls machine.

The contact briefly lifted the rear of Lindblad’s car off the track, as he was sent into the Turn 2 barriers. He walked away unhurt from the impact.

Piastri eventually drove on to a P7 result.

It was a collision which alerted the FIA stewards, as a post-race investigation was launched. Both drivers were summoned as part of the review.

The Australian felt that Lindblad had left him with nowhere to go. The Brit gave his reaction.

“Not much to say. I mean, I haven’t seen him naturally yet, so I can’t comment,” Lindblad said.

“But in the end, we were fast. I was in a genuine race with him. He was stuck behind me for over 10 laps, so I was committed for racing for the position, and I wasn’t just going to let him easily drive around the outside of me.”

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While Liam Lawson secured two points in ninth, Alpine outscored Racing Bulls in the battle for fifth in the Constructors’ Championship.

This was mentioned to Lindblad, and put to him that Racing Bulls was the faster team in Mexico City yet lost ground.

“Yeah, if you want to look at it that way, fine,” he said.

“But I mean, for me, I’m trying to look much more at the bigger picture than just what a piece of paper says. In the end, I felt much more like myself in the car this weekend.

“I was quite hard on myself yesterday, but that’s because I know what I can do. I think I’ve shown many glimpses of that this year, so I’m happy with the race as well today. I was quick; it’s one of the first races in a while that I’ve been fast.

“So I’m overall very positive about the weekend. Like I said, felt more like myself, and just looking forward to Brazil now.”

He added: “It was a pretty long race. Obviously, I was in a pretty good rhythm, and then the red flag came out, which honestly I don’t think was actually a bad thing for us because I think the medium wasn’t a great tyre I was on, and Franco was on the soft, so I think it would have been a busy last 20 laps.

“But then, it was the restart, was all pretty exciting again. I think lap one here is pretty fun. There’s lots of opportunity with the tow. So I enjoyed getting another restart and obviously made up another couple of spots and was enjoying the second half of the race a lot.”

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