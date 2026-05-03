Red Bull has been summoned to the stewards office following qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix after an issue was detected on Isack Hadjar’s car during scrutineering.

The floor on the Frenchman’s car was found to be too wide, with FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer referring the matter to the stewards.

Isack Hadjar faces qualifying exclusion due to Red Bull floor

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Bauer’s noted in a report that Hadjar’s car had failed legality checks following qualifying in Miami with the matter set to be heard at 7am on Sunday morning.

“The lhs and rhs floorboard were protruding 2mm out of the reference volume RV-FLOOR BOARD,” Bauer’s report stated.

“As this is not in compliance with Article C3.5.5 of the Formula 1 Technical Regulation, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

As a technical fault, the penalty for such breaches is disqualification from the session.

Hadjar’s car was one of 13 selected for targeted scrutineering during qualifying, during which the floor was found outside of the regulations.

Max Verstappen’s car was subsequently weighed but did not go through the same scrutineering rigour as his teammate’s.

Red Bull debuted a new floor in Miami, one of seven changes to the car that were headlined by a ‘Macarena’ rear wing.

According to the team’s FIA submission on the floor, “the revised bib geometry accommodates changes to the forward floor structure, then blends with the sidepod to then meet the engine cover. Extracting more load whilst maintaining the downstream flow stability.”

Hadjar qualified ninth for the Miami GP but will instead be relegated to the rear of the grid.

Following qualifying, the Frenchman explained that the car was difficult to drive.

“I just couldn’t put it all together,” he said.

“I couldn’t take Turn 1. To miss Turn 1, it’s Turn 2 and 3 that are compromised as well.

“It started there, and then you heat up the tyres more, and then you pay the price for the rest of the lap.

“I’m just struggling with drivability as well.”

“It’s a very, very tricky track, very low grip with high track temperature.”

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