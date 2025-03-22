Isack Hadjar became the second rookie to make it into Q3 this season, but his P7 starting position is on the line after being noted for an unsafe release in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

The FIA’s stewards have had a busy weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix, investigating drivers after Friday’s Sprint qualifying, the Sprint and now qualifying.

Isack Hadjar was summoned by the FIA after qualifying

But while the biggest penalty of the weekend to date went to Jack Doohan after he hit Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sprint race, his 10-second penalty when he was already 20th and last could be small compared to Hadjar’s.

The 20-year-old was summoned to the see the stewards for an alleged unsafe release into the path of stablemate Max Verstappen in Q3.

Verstappen was forced to take avoiding action, ducking around Hadjar’s Racing Bulls and into the slow lane in the pits when the rookie was released into his path in Q3.

Hadjar is under investigation for an unsafe release.

“Alleged breach of Article 34.14 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Unsafe release of Car 6,” read the stewards’ note.

Hadjar’s P7 on the grid is therefore on the line as he could receive a grid penalty if found guilty, or Racing Bulls could cop a fine.

Oliver Bearman also joined the list of rookies summoned to the stewards’ office in Shanghai, alleged to have impeded Lance Stroll in qualifying.

Bearman found a spot on the naughty step for allegedly impeding Stroll at Turn 13 in Q1.

Stroll snuck into Q2 by 0.07s ahead of Gasly, Bearman didn’t make it through, qualifying in 17th place.

The stewards’ note read: “Alleged breach of Article 37.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Car 87 allegedly impeding Car 18 in turn 13 at 15:17.”

